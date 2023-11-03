Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issues 30 handicap parking violations in October

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in September it would crack down on the illegal use of handicap-accessible parking spots over the last month.

The sheriff’s office released the final numbers of its initiative Thursday afternoon. Officials said they issued 30 violations over the course of October, amounting to $5,970 in tickets.

DCSO says it plans to continue its enforcement on the issue and asks those who see a violation to report it to them at (402) 444-6173.

