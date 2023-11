SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has announced that Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show will be coming to Sioux Falls in 2024.

The country music star will perform alongside special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty on May 24.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

