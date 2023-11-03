Center for People builds greenhouse to provide produce

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Center for People is rebranding with a new name and new programs, but its focus on serving the community is remaining the same.

Part of this new chapter includes a new greenhouse to help grow a healthier Lincoln.

The greenhouse will provide families with more fresh produce to cook with. This will be an extension of the food distribution that the center conducts every weekday.

Marjan Moshiri, the center’s distribution floor manager who is originally from Iran, noticed people who were new to the United States weren’t taking produce because they didn’t know how to prepare it.

“I will take those and cook them and write down recipes and write them down and share the recipes and the spices so folks can have healthy meals,” said Moshiri.

Moshiri’s recipe cards started out as the inspiration for the greenhouse in an effort to provide more fresh produce for native communities.

“The greenhouse will allow us to have seedlings for our community members to grow. We will have planters outside where our community members will be able to grow gardens,” said Macala Carter, Executive Director of the Center.

The purpose of the greenhouse is to promote nutritional options for the broader community.

“A lot of folks are low income, and they can’t provide so they can come here to the Center for People they can have fresh fruits and vegetables and have a healthy meal,” said Moshiri.

Another feature will be a hands-on teaching kitchen. This will include live streaming and demonstrations from a commercial kitchen, so people know how to cook from a nutritious standpoint.

“We also wanted to make sure that people understood there was an awareness, not just the nutrition piece but an education on how to prepare them,” said Carter.

The center’s food distribution currently serves around two thousand families each week.

