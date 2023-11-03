We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Center for People builds greenhouse to provide produce

The purpose of the greenhouse is to promote nutritional options for the broader community.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Center for People is rebranding with a new name and new programs, but its focus on serving the community is remaining the same.

Part of this new chapter includes a new greenhouse to help grow a healthier Lincoln.

The greenhouse will provide families with more fresh produce to cook with. This will be an extension of the food distribution that the center conducts every weekday.

Marjan Moshiri, the center’s distribution floor manager who is originally from Iran, noticed people who were new to the United States weren’t taking produce because they didn’t know how to prepare it.

“I will take those and cook them and write down recipes and write them down and share the recipes and the spices so folks can have healthy meals,” said Moshiri.

Moshiri’s recipe cards started out as the inspiration for the greenhouse in an effort to provide more fresh produce for native communities.

“The greenhouse will allow us to have seedlings for our community members to grow. We will have planters outside where our community members will be able to grow gardens,” said Macala Carter, Executive Director of the Center.

The purpose of the greenhouse is to promote nutritional options for the broader community.

“A lot of folks are low income, and they can’t provide so they can come here to the Center for People they can have fresh fruits and vegetables and have a healthy meal,” said Moshiri.

Another feature will be a hands-on teaching kitchen. This will include live streaming and demonstrations from a commercial kitchen, so people know how to cook from a nutritious standpoint.

“We also wanted to make sure that people understood there was an awareness, not just the nutrition piece but an education on how to prepare them,” said Carter.

The center’s food distribution currently serves around two thousand families each week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter

Latest News

Mild November weather into the middle of the month
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Wonderful weather on the way for the weekend
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks traffic on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs Friday morning
Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L...
Omaha Police respond to ‘help an officer’ call after south Omaha burglary
Slightly warmer today but with more clouds
Rusty's Morning Forecast