We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Brooke Shields says she had a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water

Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on...
Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX/Gray News) – Brooke Shields revealed she recently experienced a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water, a rare but scary condition known as water toxicity.

In an interview with Glamour for the magazine’s Women of the Year 2023 issue, Shields said the seizure happened in September when she was preparing for her one-woman show at The Carlyle in New York City.

She said she began drinking a lot of water because she “felt dehydrated” due to “singing more than I’ve ever sung in my life and doing a show and a podcast.”

“I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber,” she recalled. “I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [people] were like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Shields, 58, recovered enough to make her way to L’Artusi in the West Village, but then things got worse.

“Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side, and I go headfirst into the wall,” she said.

“I start having a grand mal seizure. It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on,” she said.

As she took in her surroundings, she realized the person riding in the ambulance holding her hand was actor Bradley Cooper.

The L-Artusi sommelier had attempted to call Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, but reached an assistant. That assistant contacted another assistant, who called Cooper because he happened to be nearby.

“And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus,” Shields said.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit, where doctors initially thought her “brain was seizing.”

Doctors soon told her she had a seizure caused by drinking too much water, which caused low sodium levels.

“I flooded my system, and I drowned myself,” she said. “And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.”

Thankfully, Shields went on to make a full recovery.

An Indiana woman died earlier this year from water toxicity while she was on vacation. Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mom of two, drank four water bottles in 20 minutes after she felt incredibly thirsty from spending all day on a boat.

“If she would have drank Gatorade, or taken in the water more slowly, she would be alive,” her brother wrote in a public Facebook post. “To all my friends, do a little research on water toxicity. It may save someone’s life.”

Water toxicity is also known as water poisoning, water intoxication, and overhydration. It can happen when a person drinks so much water in a short amount of time that the electrolytes in their body, especially sodium, are thrown off balance.

The symptoms include confusion, disorientation, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, it can cause swelling in the brain, seizures, and even death.

Doctors say it’s hard to know the exact amount of water that causes water toxicity, but they estimate if a person drinks three to four liters of water (about 100-135 oz.) in a short period of time, they are at risk.

People participating in military training or extreme endurance sporting events, like running a marathon, are most at risk. Experts say it’s important to alternate your water intake with a sports beverage that has electrolytes and to eat food.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

After a crash on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County, a Lincoln man was declared dead due to his...
Victim identified in fatal Sarpy County crash on I-80
A new warning from the FDA is calling for a ban on a chemical found in hair relaxers that can...
Omaha hairdresser prioritizes safety as FDA warns against formaldehyde in hair relaxers
A group spread positivity throughout the UNL campus Friday with 100 acts of kindness in 24 hours.
Acts of kindness aimed at spreading positivity throughout UNL campus
Nearly two dozen firearms were seized after a south Omaha burglary Friday morning.
Two 16-year-olds arrested after Omaha pawn shop break-in
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs