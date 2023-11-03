We are Local
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks traffic on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs Friday morning

Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Friday morning commute has come to a standstill in Council Bluffs.

A crash happened shortly before 7 AM on westbound Interstate 80 just before the Interstate 29 interchange.

Traffic on Interstate 80 has been heavily impacted though local I-29 was not seeing impacts.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

