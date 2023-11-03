50-year-old Omaha man dies in crash on Interstate 80 near 72nd Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 50-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd Street.

Clifton Forsythe was transported from the scene by Omaha Fire emergency personnel and pronounced dead shortly upon arrival at the CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy hospital, according to an Omaha Police update. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m., shutting three of the four eastbound lanes for about 90 minutes. OPD said Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation personnel assisted with traffic control during the investigation.

According to Omaha Police, Forsythe was headed east on I-80 in a 2017 Nissan Quest minivan when the vehicle drifted to the right, struck a concrete median barrier, then swerved back into the eastbound lanes and hit a semi-tractor-trailer.

OPD confirmed that the semi-truck driver was not injured.

