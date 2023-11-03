We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

50-year-old Omaha man dies in crash on Interstate 80 near 72nd Street

An injury accident slowed eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 to a crawl Friday morning.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 50-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd Street.

Clifton Forsythe was transported from the scene by Omaha Fire emergency personnel and pronounced dead shortly upon arrival at the CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy hospital, according to an Omaha Police update. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m., shutting three of the four eastbound lanes for about 90 minutes. OPD said Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation personnel assisted with traffic control during the investigation.

According to Omaha Police, Forsythe was headed east on I-80 in a 2017 Nissan Quest minivan when the vehicle drifted to the right, struck a concrete median barrier, then swerved back into the eastbound lanes and hit a semi-tractor-trailer.

OPD confirmed that the semi-truck driver was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

Omaha Police have released the final numbers from October’s Operation Falling Speed enforcement...
Omaha Police announces results of Operation Falling Speed enforcement campaign
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
Omaha man killed while walking along Interstate 80 express lanes in Council Bluffs
First of two suspects accused in Omaha stabbing appears in court
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a semi driver was killed in a crash near Cedar Bluffs...
Truck driver killed in Saunders County crash Wednesday afternoon
An injury accident slowed eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 to a crawl Friday morning.
BREAKING: Crash affecting EB I-80 traffic near 72nd