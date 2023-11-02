We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags

The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17,...
The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cedar Fair, the parent company of Worlds of Fun, has announced a merger with Six Flags.

The merger means the group will now operate 42 amusement parks and 9 resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

The merger was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors for both companies.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair. “I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together.”

Worlds of Fun opened in 1973. Oceans of Fun opened in 1982.

The parks were created in part by businessman Lamar Hunt.

Both parks were sold to Cedar Fair in 1995 for $40 million.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and taken to the...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in weekend shooting

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Abortion rights advocates file initiative petition language, but they’re mum on its exact content
Mild into next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast