We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two suspects arrested in Omaha stabbing investigation

Two people were arrested in connection to a stabbing in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of S 24th and Bancroft, a few blocks south of Martha Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man who’d been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A man and woman were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Geraldo Hernandez, left; and Mia Lasley
Geraldo Hernandez, left; and Mia Lasley(Omaha Police Department)

Geraldo Hernandez was booked on charges of first-degree assault and felon in possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Mia Lasley was booked on charges of terroristic threats and assault on an officer after spitting on police while she was being processed into jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers run out of the tunnel ahead of their game against Purdue on October 28,...
Big Ten announces Nebraska’s 2024 football schedule
Omaha Fire Crews quickly extinguished a blaze inside a commercial storage building early...
Electrical fire in Omaha commercial building causes $75k in damage
Leadership, inclusion, and authenticity were the focus of Wednesday night's '7x7x7' event in...
'7x7x7' event in Omaha brings ideas and leaders together
A funeral procession was held Thursday for Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Smith, who died...
Funeral procession held for Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy who died unexpectedly