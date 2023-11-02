Two suspects arrested in Omaha stabbing investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of S 24th and Bancroft, a few blocks south of Martha Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man who’d been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A man and woman were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Geraldo Hernandez, left; and Mia Lasley (Omaha Police Department)

Geraldo Hernandez was booked on charges of first-degree assault and felon in possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Mia Lasley was booked on charges of terroristic threats and assault on an officer after spitting on police while she was being processed into jail.

