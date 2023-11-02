We are Local
Texas man sentenced for stabbing woman to death during return visit to Omaha

61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger was found dead in her home on Halloween Day 2021
Omaha Police found Jolene Harshbarger dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, when officers...
Omaha Police found Jolene Harshbarger dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, when officers were called to a residence near 20th and Y streets, just east of Highway 75, for a death investigation.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was 18 years old when he stabbed a 61-year-old woman to death in south Omaha on Halloween two years ago was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County Court.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, now age 20, was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison and 40-50 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon, with credit for 732 days served since his arrest.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021.

Dejaynes-Beaman had pleaded “no contest” to the charges before he was set to go to trial on a first-degree murder charge.

Judge Todd Engleman presided over Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Jolene Harshbarger, 61, was found dead in the bedroom of her home near 20th and Y streets on the morning of Oct. 31, 2021. She had been stabbed in her hands, arms, upper back and neck.

Dejaynes-Beaman was living in Texas when he told authorities during an interview that he had a physical altercation with Harshbarger, then stabbed her with a knife. He had grown up in Omaha and visiting for about a week with his father when the stabbing occurred.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

