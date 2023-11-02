We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County lays fallen sheriff’s deputy to rest

A funeral procession was held Thursday for Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Smith, who died unexpectedly last week.
By Joe Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, a community laid a fallen officer to rest.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Ed Smith passed unexpectedly from health complications last week.

Law enforcement and other first responders held a funeral procession for Smith, which traveled down Highway 370 in Papillion and ended at Omaha National Cemetery.

Smith was in the Marines before joining the Nebraska State Patrol. He was a 25-year veteran for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and most recently worked as a school resource officer for Gretna Public Schools.

Shane Brezina traveled from San Antonio, Texas to lay Smith to rest. He said he and Smith had been friends since the fourth grade and that the procession and funeral were very honorable.

“To see everything was astonishing and how many lives he did touch over the years,” Brezina said.

“He lived his life 100 percent, having fun all the time. He loved the kids when he was working at the schools.”

Brezina told 6 News, that as part of Smith’s role as school resource officer, he would quiz kids wearing rock bands shirts, to see if they really knew their songs.

“If they were wearing like a Nirvana or a 311 or Metallica [shirt], he would ask them what their favorite song was from that particular group,” Brezina said. If he didn’t like the answer, he’d go and say, ‘Okay, go and do some research on these particular songs and listen to them.’”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season

Latest News

A series of shots were fired at a rural Washington County home. The owner of the home is also...
Random shooting leaves rural Washington County resident flummoxed
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
A group in Omaha is working to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Omaha group working to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists
Two suspects arrested in Omaha stabbing investigation
Nebraska Cornhuskers run out of the tunnel ahead of their game against Purdue on October 28,...
Big Ten announces Nebraska’s 2024 football schedule