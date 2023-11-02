Sarpy County lays fallen sheriff’s deputy to rest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, a community laid a fallen officer to rest.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Ed Smith passed unexpectedly from health complications last week.

Law enforcement and other first responders held a funeral procession for Smith, which traveled down Highway 370 in Papillion and ended at Omaha National Cemetery.

Smith was in the Marines before joining the Nebraska State Patrol. He was a 25-year veteran for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and most recently worked as a school resource officer for Gretna Public Schools.

Shane Brezina traveled from San Antonio, Texas to lay Smith to rest. He said he and Smith had been friends since the fourth grade and that the procession and funeral were very honorable.

“To see everything was astonishing and how many lives he did touch over the years,” Brezina said.

“He lived his life 100 percent, having fun all the time. He loved the kids when he was working at the schools.”

Brezina told 6 News, that as part of Smith’s role as school resource officer, he would quiz kids wearing rock bands shirts, to see if they really knew their songs.

“If they were wearing like a Nirvana or a 311 or Metallica [shirt], he would ask them what their favorite song was from that particular group,” Brezina said. If he didn’t like the answer, he’d go and say, ‘Okay, go and do some research on these particular songs and listen to them.’”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.