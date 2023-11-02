We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some beautiful fall afternoons ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cold morning in the 20s for many of us but this should be the last one for a while. This afternoon will be warmer than anything we’ve had all week making for a great end to the week.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The wind will be light out of the south as we enjoy the abundant sunshine. More clouds are set to move overnight into Friday but I do expect to warm a bit more yet.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a little rain on Saturday to watch out for. The most likely timeframe would be the afternoon hours but these could just as easily travel north of the metro rather than passing through our area. That is the next chance of rain that we’ll be monitoring in the short term.

Saturday Rain
Saturday Rain(WOWT)

Otherwise a really good weekend looks to be on the way with Sunday being the best day of the week. Highs in the upper 60s are trending upward as we get closer too. It will be a bit breezy to go along with that warmth though.

Almost Friday Forecast
Almost Friday Forecast(WOWT)

