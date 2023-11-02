Random shooting leaves rural Washington County resident flummoxed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live in rural Washington County are there to experience the peace and tranquility Nebraska’s nature provides.

Mark Donovan lives on a 20-acre spread. A few days ago, his peace and quiet were interrupted in a frightening way.

“She said it sounded like a semi-automatic rifle,” Mark said. “It was a ‘thud, thud, thud,’ you know? One after the other. It wasn’t just one single shot or anything.

Mark has lived in Washington County for more than 20 years. A few days ago, his housemate discovered one of those shots had pierced the outside wall of their home.

“It makes me pretty furious, actually,” Mark said. “Because it tells me whoever was behind that gun had no respect or ability to have the gun if they’re going to hit a house like that.”

The bullet traveled through two walls of the house. Mark can’t help but think about the terrible things that could have been.

“If it had been lower, my housemate sits at her desk all the time, it could have hit her,” Mark said. “If it hit higher, that’s my bedroom, so it could have hit me.”

Mark tells 6 News that hearing gunshots out in the country is a common occurrence, especially this time of year with hunters gearing up for deer season.

“It makes us feel vulnerable out here,” Mark said. “I mean, you live out in the country and you think it’s quieter than in the city, but when you get a bullet hole in the bedroom of your house, it’s pretty nerve-wracking.”

Mark says he’s lucky the only damage done by the bullet was to the home and it didn’t travel far enough to hit one of his horses.

“Those horses are my family and my livelihood,” Mark said. “They’re the carriage horses down in the Old Market area, so they’re a big deal.”

Mark has been providing carriage rides to people who visit the Old Market in Downtown Omaha for more than four decades, and with the holidays officially here, he will soon be very busy.

“I work in the downtown area and people ask me, ‘Aren’t you nervous working down there?’” Mark said. “I’m more nervous out here now than I am down there.”

Mark tells 6 News he did report the incident to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

