Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center to expand services with state grant

Charles Drew Health Center received more funding via a grant from the state of Nebraska.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More COVID funding is coming to North Omaha and this time to the Charles Drew Health Center.

“The healthcare industry was hit significantly and impacted by the pandemic and we were no different,” McMorris said.

The state awarded a $20 million grant to Charles Drew as a part of an ongoing economic recovery effort.

During the pandemic, the center stopped receiving funding from the state and forced them to reduce their services.

Kenny McMorris, the CEO of the center told 6 News they operate different clinics throughout North Omaha.

“We were no longer receiving the resources we had to keep the organization afloat, but then additionally a big part of our business is providing patient services,” McMorris said.

Just this May, the center said goodbye to 26 of its employees. Now, McMorris is hoping they will bounce back.

“The grant award is going to expand services and overall capacity of the health center,” McMorris said. “Specifically, making sure our medical providers, our dental services, as well as our behavioral health staff, are meeting the needs of the community.”

Once they have the necessary resources, they’ll be able to provide care for those experiencing homelessness and those in public housing.

“Also, we’re going to look at expanding and accelerating our community-based organizations,” McMorris said.

And, accelerate their work in the community.

“This is a significant step in the right direction,” McMorris said. “I’m a native from North Omaha and there’s been a history in this community of disinvestment.”>

