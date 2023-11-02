Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court this week for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter in October 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Richard Detty, 34, to 15 months in federal prison, which does not offer parole. Upon his release, Detty will then be on supervised release for two years.

Court documents state that Detty was outside his Omaha workplace on Oct. 24, 2021, when he aimed a laser pointer at a helicopter flying overhead.

“It was the Omaha Police Department helicopter, which was on patrol at the time,” Thursday’s release states. “The beam illuminated the helicopter’s cockpit. The pilot was startled but maintained level flight, and neither the pilot nor the observer in the helicopter were injured.”

