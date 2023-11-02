Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released details Thursday of the events the lead to the shooting of an unarmed man after an off-duty deputy got involved in a disturbance over the weekend.

DCSO noted that Deputy Kevin Clark was off-duty and in plain clothes and driving his personal vehicle, so no body-camera or vehicle video of the incident is available.

According to Thursday’s release, Deputy Clark was headed west on Maple Street in his personal vehicle at 4:49 a.m. Saturday when he saw a domestic disturbance involving 27-year-old Daveyon Sherman, taking place around a gold Cadillac sedan occupied by several people parked in the street near 108th and Maple.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Clark called 911 as he continued westbound, headed toward the DCSO Law Enforcement Center, then made a u-turn on Maple “in order to provide 911 dispatch with further updates,” the report states, noting that the 911 recording captured that information.

As he returned to the scene of the disturbance, he said the Cadillac had moved a bit south on Maple, but was still parked in the street. Clark reported that he saw a man and a woman involved in “an active fight,” and told the 911 dispatcher that he was going to intervene.

“They are fighting in the middle of the street so I am going to go ahead and stop them, go ahead and expedite me another car,” he is heard saying on the 911 audio recording, according to the report.

Omaha Police arrived at the scene at 4:54 a.m., according to the sheriff’s report.

Thursday’s DCSO update confirmed that the incident was captured on a Facebook live video taken by the occupant of the Cadillac, in which a woman can be heard crying and yelling “Get off me!” and saying her wig had been ripped. Then a man is heard saying, “Get back in the car then,” the report states, noting that “an intense inaudible disturbance continues” on the livestream.

The 911 recording then has audio of Deputy Clark exiting his vehicle, announcing himself as a “police officer,” and shouts “Stop!”

“At this point, there appears to be an escalating interaction between Deputy Clark and Mr. Sherman in the street. This is the pivotal point that investigators continue to clarify and corroborate with evidence and witness statements,” the DCSO report states.

Within 10 seconds of the deputy shouting “Stop!” a single gunshot is heard on the 911 audio recording.

Clark then proceeds to give first aid to Sherman, compressing the wound site, the report states. He can heard on the recording saying, “I’m a police officer. Everyone back off so I can try to give him medical.”

Investigators later determined that Sherman was not armed, according to the sheriff’s report.

Clark has been on the force with DCSO for five years and was put on administrative leave following the shooting.

“Deputy Clark has no history of discipline with DCSO. Per DCSO policy, Deputy Clark remains on administrative status during both the criminal and internal investigations of this incident,” Wednesday’s DCSO news release states.

Investigators presented Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine with their preliminary findings on Wednesday, and said they would provide a more detailed account of the incident soon.

“Upon the completion of the investigation and the final review by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, DCSO intends to provide a comprehensive overview of the facts and findings to the public to include video, audio, and witness interview evidence,” Thursday’s DCSO release states.

The public has been pressing the Sheriff’s Office for more details about Saturday’s altercation, telling 6 News on Tuesday that they were confused about why the deputy used his weapon in the incident when witnesses said the man he shot wasn’t armed.

DCSO said they interviewed Sherman on Tuesday. They said he has multiple active warrants for his arrest, all of them predating Saturday’s incident.

The Sheriff’s Office has said Sherman will be booked on the following charges following his release from the hospital: third-degree domestic assault, domestic assault by threatening an intimate partner, theft by shoplifting up to $500, driving under suspension, giving false information, failure to use a turn signal, property damage, and disorderly conduct.

