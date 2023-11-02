Man seriously injured in Gretna crash

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in critical condition after a crash in Gretna early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Ford Mustang strike the rear of a Freightliner box truck in the area of Hwy 50 and Hwy 370.

The Gretna Fire Department transported the man driving the Mustang to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the crash.

