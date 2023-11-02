We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man seriously injured in Gretna crash

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in critical condition after a crash in Gretna early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Ford Mustang strike the rear of a Freightliner box truck in the area of Hwy 50 and Hwy 370.

The Gretna Fire Department transported the man driving the Mustang to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and taken to the...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in weekend shooting

Latest News

Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Fall Back Daylight Saving
How daylight hours will change in Omaha after the time change
Omaha Police found Jolene Harshbarger dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, when officers...
Texas man sentenced for stabbing woman to death during return visit to Omaha
Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista