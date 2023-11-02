Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 80, near Giles Road.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded along with Omaha Fire Department personnel to a person-injury crash on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 442 involving a white 2019 Honda Accord and a semi-truck towing a trailer.

Emergency responders said the Honda driver was dead at the scene; the truck driver was not injured.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit is investigating the crash, which was reported at 8:42 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the interstate in that area were shut down for about an hour while they gathered information about the incident.

“Further details will be released at a later time,” the SCSO release states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.