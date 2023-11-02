We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a Love's in South Carolina when he was pinned between his own pickup truck and a semitruck.(AP Photo)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man who was working on his vehicle in a Love’s Travel Center parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semitruck, officials said.

The collision happened at a Love’s in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida, died at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The coroner said Vanslytman was standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Then, a semitruck entered the parking lot while attempting to make a turn. It hit Vanslytman, and he was pinned between the semitruck and his own vehicle.

Officials said first responders attempted to resuscitate Vanslytman but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and taken to the...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in weekend shooting

Latest News

File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Abortion rights advocates file initiative petition language, but they’re mum on its exact content