We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County

Roman Reyes
Roman Reyes(Lincoln County Jail)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man is in custody after he wrecked a stolen car, hid in a cornfield and then bit a K-9 officer during his arrest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County deputies were dispatched to West Stark Road, northwest of Hershey, Wednesday at noon after receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle in a pasture.

People who live in the area told deputies they saw the vehicle there earlier that day as well as a man walking nearby, but he ran away when they approached him.

LCSO said the vehicle, found disabled in a small washout, had been stolen from Bridge Street Auto in North Platte.

With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol, they finally found the man near Birdwood Creek but he refused to come out of the field.

After pepper balls were unsuccessful in getting the man to come out, they sent in an NSP K-9.

Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the man bit the K-9 on the face during the struggle.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Roman Reyes, was treated for bite injuries from the K-9 at the hospital. The K-9 did not require medical attention.

Reyes was charged with theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and harassing a police animal.

LCSO said they believe Reyes was under the influence of drugs at the time and has had multiple contacts with law enforcement in the past.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
(Thermostat file)
Applications for winter energy assistance now open
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives vote in favor of $14.5B in funding for Israel
A funeral procession was held Thursday for Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Smith, who died...
Sarpy County lays fallen sheriff’s deputy to rest