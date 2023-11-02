We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln Fire & Rescue says to check smoke alarms as Daylight Saving Time ends

(Tumi-1983 / Wikipedia | MGN)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time to turn your clocks back this weekend as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. Nearly all states observe the semi-annual time change, which has also long served as a safety reminder to be sure your smoke alarms are functioning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said now is the time to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Most alarms and detectors now run off 10-year batteries so the need to change your batteries every six months is not necessary. However, making sure they’re still working and testing them twice a year during the time change is what can help alert you to a problem, before you even know there is one.

“Working smoke alarms are the number one thing to have in your home so that you have early detection,” MJ Lierman, LFR Public Information Officer said. “Smoke spreads really quickly and really fast; it just gives you more time to get out and call 911 if there is a fire.”

Lierman said smoke detectors should be on each level of your home, in a central location. They should also be near every sleeping room.

LFR also has a Smoke Alarm and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program. Those who qualify can sign up to get a 10-year battery alarm installed in their home. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can get a strobe light or bed shaker to alert them of a fire.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter

Latest News

Graphic
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash impacting eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd Street
Mild November weather into the middle of the month
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Wonderful weather on the way for the weekend
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs reopens after crash Friday morning
Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L...
Nearly two dozen firearms recovered in south Omaha ‘help an officer’ call