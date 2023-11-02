Lincoln Fire & Rescue says to check smoke alarms as Daylight Saving Time ends

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time to turn your clocks back this weekend as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. Nearly all states observe the semi-annual time change, which has also long served as a safety reminder to be sure your smoke alarms are functioning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said now is the time to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Most alarms and detectors now run off 10-year batteries so the need to change your batteries every six months is not necessary. However, making sure they’re still working and testing them twice a year during the time change is what can help alert you to a problem, before you even know there is one.

“Working smoke alarms are the number one thing to have in your home so that you have early detection,” MJ Lierman, LFR Public Information Officer said. “Smoke spreads really quickly and really fast; it just gives you more time to get out and call 911 if there is a fire.”

Lierman said smoke detectors should be on each level of your home, in a central location. They should also be near every sleeping room.

LFR also has a Smoke Alarm and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program. Those who qualify can sign up to get a 10-year battery alarm installed in their home. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can get a strobe light or bed shaker to alert them of a fire.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.