Lauren Daigle to make stop in Lincoln in 2024 for ‘The Kaleidoscope Tour’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is coming to Lincoln in 2024 for her ‘The Kaleidoscope Tour’.

Lauren Daigle and special guest Ellie Holcomb are scheduled to perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.