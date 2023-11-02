How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives vote in favor of $14.5B in funding for Israel

(WOWT) - All five Congressmen from Nebraska and western Iowa voted Thursday to send millions in aid to Israel as the war with Hamas rages on.

The final vote on HR-6126 was 226-196, mostly along party lines, to approve a military package worth nearly $14.5 billion in the first House vote under new Speaker Mike Johnson.

Only a dozen Democrats voted in favor of the bill, and President Biden has said he would veto the current aid package, according to wire reports.

The bill, which now heads to the Democrat-controlled Senate, stipulates that the funding must be offset by cuts elsewhere. Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats have been pushing for $106 billion in assistance to be sent to both Israel and Ukraine, as well as provide humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Here’s how Nebraska and western Iowa representatives voted Thursday:

