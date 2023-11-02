How daylight hours will change in Omaha after the time change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Daylight hours are getting shorter as we move later into the season. And with the time change on November 5th, sunrise and sunset times are quickly changing.

Fall Back Daylight Saving (WOWT)

The sun sets at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday, November 2nd. After we set our clocks back an hour on November 5th, the sun will set at 5:14 p.m. The earliest sunset time the Omaha area will experience is at 4:54 p.m. After December 13th, the sunset time will gradually become later instead of earlier.

Earlier Sunsets Ahead (WOWT)

5PM Change (WOWT)

December 13th will not have the shortest daylight hours of the year, even though it will be the last day that we experience the earliest sunset time of 4:54 p.m. The sunrise time will continue to trend later after December 13th, shortening the daylight hours up until December 21st. December 21st is the day with the shortest amount of daylight, also known as the winter solstice. December 22nd marks the start of daylight hours becoming longer each day up until the summer solstice in June.

You can view all of the sunrise and sunset times in Omaha here.

