We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

How daylight hours will change in Omaha after the time change

By Jade Steffens
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Daylight hours are getting shorter as we move later into the season. And with the time change on November 5th, sunrise and sunset times are quickly changing.

Fall Back Daylight Saving
Fall Back Daylight Saving(WOWT)

The sun sets at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday, November 2nd. After we set our clocks back an hour on November 5th, the sun will set at 5:14 p.m. The earliest sunset time the Omaha area will experience is at 4:54 p.m. After December 13th, the sunset time will gradually become later instead of earlier.

Earlier Sunsets Ahead
Earlier Sunsets Ahead(WOWT)
5PM Change
5PM Change(WOWT)

December 13th will not have the shortest daylight hours of the year, even though it will be the last day that we experience the earliest sunset time of 4:54 p.m. The sunrise time will continue to trend later after December 13th, shortening the daylight hours up until December 21st. December 21st is the day with the shortest amount of daylight, also known as the winter solstice. December 22nd marks the start of daylight hours becoming longer each day up until the summer solstice in June.

You can view all of the sunrise and sunset times in Omaha here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
The Omaha Supernovas is a professional volleyball team.
Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and taken to the...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in weekend shooting

Latest News

Slightly warmer afternoon with less wind around
Mild into next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Trending towards a very nice early November weekend
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some beautiful fall afternoons ahead
A cold morning turns into a wonderful afternoon
Rusty's Morning Forecast