Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Even warmer by the weekend with a few showers

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After another mild day and continued warming trend we’re in for more of the same to end the week! Overnight lows will be more comfortable tonight with a drop only into the mid 30s to low 40s by Friday morning. We’ll warm quickly, eventually reaching into the low 60s for most in the afternoon...

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

A shift in the winds comes in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves in... this will make for a quick cool down in the evening, keep that in mind for Friday night plans.

Friday wind
Friday wind(wowt)

Highs cool off a bit for Saturday as clouds build along with a slight chance for a PM shower. Most of the day is dry and the showers don’t amount to much, so it will overall be low impact.

Saturday rain
Saturday rain(wowt)
Saturday rain
Saturday rain(wowt)

Showers dry up with a warm up back to the mid 60s on Sunday! Sunday also marks the start of much earlier sunsets as we “Fall Back” for the season. Sunset will be at 5:14PM on November 5th and will be before 5PM from November 22nd to December 25th.

5PM Change
5PM Change(WOWT)

A system early next week looks to stay to our N so Monday and Tuesday likely do not bring much of a rain threat... however chances improve by the middle of next week and that will come with a slight cool down.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

