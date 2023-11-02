Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Even warmer by the weekend with a few showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After another mild day and continued warming trend we’re in for more of the same to end the week! Overnight lows will be more comfortable tonight with a drop only into the mid 30s to low 40s by Friday morning. We’ll warm quickly, eventually reaching into the low 60s for most in the afternoon...

Friday forecast (wowt)

A shift in the winds comes in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves in... this will make for a quick cool down in the evening, keep that in mind for Friday night plans.

Friday wind (wowt)

Highs cool off a bit for Saturday as clouds build along with a slight chance for a PM shower. Most of the day is dry and the showers don’t amount to much, so it will overall be low impact.

Saturday rain (wowt)

Showers dry up with a warm up back to the mid 60s on Sunday! Sunday also marks the start of much earlier sunsets as we “Fall Back” for the season. Sunset will be at 5:14PM on November 5th and will be before 5PM from November 22nd to December 25th.

5PM Change (WOWT)

A system early next week looks to stay to our N so Monday and Tuesday likely do not bring much of a rain threat... however chances improve by the middle of next week and that will come with a slight cool down.

10 day forecast (wowt)

