Electrical fire in Omaha commercial building causes $75k in damage

Omaha Fire Crews quickly extinguished a blaze inside a commercial storage building early...
Omaha Fire Crews quickly extinguished a blaze inside a commercial storage building early Wednesday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Omaha caused a hefty amount of damage early Wednesday morning.

Omaha Fire Crews responded to the area of 72nd and F streets around 7 a.m. for a working fire inside a commercial storage building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a work truck inside the building. The fire had started to spread to the structure, so a “Help Wanted” call was initiated.

The fire was extinguished after 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical event.

The estimated damage is $75,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

