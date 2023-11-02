Celebrating Native American Heritage Month in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first major metro event for 2023 National Native American Heritage Month opened the floor for the voices of metro youth to share their stories and for others to learn from them.

About 75 people attended The Native Journey: REVIVE at Metro Community College Wednesday for discussions centered around culture, education, awareness, and sharing of first-hand experiences from local Native American youth.

.Say the word ‘conference’ and you wouldn’t expect the younger folks to have much to say, but the youthful voices were paramount.

“I think it’s important for me to be here and be present and use my voice because not a lot of kids my age or even older, are able to express themselves through their voices,” 16-year-old Kylesse Walker said.

“We are reviving our cultural practices in ways and being able to uplift the voices of our own people, but especially our young people,” event organizer Nicole Benegas said. “Not often do our young people get the opportunity to share their firsthand experiences and being native in the community and education and healthcare.”

At this meeting, Walker, a junior at Omaha South High School, shared with the audience remarks teachers and others make, seemingly innocuous to them but clearly offensive to Native American students.

“I shared some experiences that I’ve had with teachers using, like, powwow in the wrong way,” Walker said. “You know, when you’re just chatting with friends in the halls or whatever [and the] teacher’s saying, oh, let’s stop having a powwow or are we having a powwow? And it’s just like, well, we’re not celebrating anything, we’re not dancing, we’re not singing, you know, we’re not doing those things. so, no, we’re not having a pow-wow. we’re having a conversation.”

Several attendees to the conference identified as teachers, and acknowledged the unacceptable nature of the remarks. Like any high school student, Kylesse recognizes there are age barriers, but wants the non-Native Americans to acknowledge what is not acceptable.

“Since a lot of the teachers are usually older, they’re really stuck,” she said. “They’ll listen to you, but they’re not really hearing you, and they’re not gonna change their ways because they’ve been doing it for so long. No one has ever really said anything [to call them on it].”

The conference provided opportunities for interaction between students, members of the Native American community, and those attending as allies.

“Especially within the native community, there are a lot of people who have invested the time and energy to providing safe spaces for our young people not just providing programming, but actually providing and building health relationships with them that they know at any given time, if they need support, if they need encouragement, if they need empowerment, that somebody is there to listen to the call,” Benegas said. “So for our young people, they were not hesitant at all to show up today [and were] really willing to share their voices.”

Benegas is the executive director of the non-profit Bluebird Cultural Initiative (BCI) which sponsored the event along with the NACPOMA (Native American Community Partners of Omaha Metro Area) Coalition. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.