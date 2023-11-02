Big Ten announces Nebraska’s 2024 football schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten unveiled its 2024 football schedule, updated for the conference’s first season with 18 teams and without divisions.

Nebraska will open league play at home for the first time since 2017, hosting Illinois on Sept. 21. The Huskers will begin the season with four-straight home games against UTEP (Aug. 31), Colorado (Sept. 7) and Northern Iowa (Sept. 14) before welcoming the Fighting Illini to Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers will play their first road game at Purdue on Sept. 28 before returning home to play Rutgers on Oct. 5.

Nebraska will be on the road for four of its final six regular season contests. The Huskers play at Indiana on Oct. 19, and Ohio State on Oct. 26. UCLA will come to Memorial Stadium for the first time as a member of the Big Ten on Nov. 2. Nebraska will then head to USC on Nov. 9.

The Huskers conclude their home calendar on Nov. 23 hosting Wisconsin. The regular season rounds out at Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29.

2024 Nebraska Football Schedule

Aug. 31 - UTEP

Sept. 7 - Colorado

Sept. 14 - Northern Iowa

Sept. 21 - Illinois

Sept. 28 - at Purdue

Oct. 5 - Rutgers

Oct. 12 - BYE

Oct. 19 - at Indiana

Oct. 26 - at Ohio State

Nov. 2 - UCLA

Nov. 9 - BYE

Nov. 16 - at USC

Nov. 23 - Wisconsin

Nov. 29 - at Iowa (Friday)

