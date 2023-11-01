We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - A YouTube influencer who purchased an old missile silo in York and renovated it into a doomsday bunker is being sued for negligence, after a worker was killed late last year.

Mary Arkfeld filed the lawsuit in August against 26-year-old Andrew Flair, of Blair, and three of his Omaha companies after her 66-year-old husband, Joseph “Joe” Arkfeld, died Dec. 20, 2022 while doing electrical work on the property. According to the lawsuit, Joe was crushed by a steel door.

The complaint says, “Joe spent several tortuous moments trapped and unable to free himself from the force of the door, likely terrified, knowing he was about to die.”

Joe’s son-in-law discovered his body, and a tow truck was needed to pry open the door.

The lawsuit goes into detail about alleged issues with the door and that Joe received “inadequate instruction as to how to lock the door.”

Flair purchased the abandoned U.S. nuclear missile silo and created a series of videos on his YouTube channel documenting the renovation efforts. His channel has more than 2.7 million subscribers.

The lawsuit includes links to several of Flair’s YouTube videos where safety protocols were mocked.

10/11 interviewed Flair in June shortly after the unique property hit the real estate market for $750,000.

Flair’s attorney filed an answer to the lawsuit denying nearly every allegation the Arkfeld family makes, including that Joe died from the crush. Flair’s attorney then filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Sept. 27. A hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 14.

The lawsuit does not indicate the amount of money the Arkfeld family is seeking. Via their attorney, Mary and her family declined 10/11′s request for further comment.

10/11 also reached out to Flair’s attorney and are waiting on a response.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare
Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Zoning in the City of La Vista has some residents concerned about the potential for industrial...
La Vista residents concerned about industrial land call for zoning changes

Latest News

Two people were injured after they say a man attacked them with a machete in Omaha.
Two injured in Omaha machete attack
A new motorist assist program was introduced in Omaha on Wednesday.
New motorist assist program introduced in Omaha
Union Pacific announced layoffs amongst management Wednesday.
Union Pacific implementing management layoffs
Union Pacific will conduct layoffs in management, the company announced Wednesday.
Union Pacific announces management layoffs
The 'Embracing Peace' statue will remain at Omaha's Memorial Park through the holiday season.
'Embracing Peace' statue to stay in Omaha until January