Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - An all-day standoff between law enforcement and a northeast Nebraska man wanted on multiple arrest warrants ended when the suspect died by suicide, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

In an attempt to arrest 36-year-old Andrew Chase, NSP and the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office went to his home near Allen, Nebraska on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

NSP said troopers tried several times to get Chase to come out of the home, with no response. At one point, a trooper saw Chase leave the home and walk around the property carrying a long gun, hiding in various locations. Chase was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm so the NSP SWAT Team was called in to help.

According to the State Patrol, Chase eventually went back inside his house, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before 9 p.m.

NSP said no law enforcement officers fired a weapon during this incident and no other injuries were reported. In accordance with Nebraska statute, a grand jury investigation will be held in Dixon County.

