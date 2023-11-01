We are Local
UNMC construction update from Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold

The campus is in the midst of its multi-million-dollar ProjectNExT expansion plan.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold sat down with 6 News' John Knicely to discuss the school's campus expansion and provide an update on its construction.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Jeffrey Gold stopped by the 6 News studio to talk about the all the changes happening on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Dr. Gold is chancellor of UNMC, which broke ground on its Innovation Hub in Midtown earlier this year and its CORE building just Tuesday.

The recent expansion is part of UNMC’s 10-year, multi-billion-dollar Project NExT launched with the city in March 2021. The project is expected to bring in nearly $2 billion annually both during construction and after its completion.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

