We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Union Pacific implementing layoffs, Associated Press reports

(Pixabay & Union Pacific)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Pacific experienced company-wide layoffs on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The staff reductions are impacting management. AP reported that UP planned to eliminate less that 5% of about 5,600 management employees.

UP’s website reports that it employs nearly 8,000 staff across Nebraska and 4,400 in Omaha, where the company’s headquarters are located.

The company reduced its workforce by 750 people in 2017, and by 475 staffers in 2018, saying then that administrative staffing would be reduced by about 30% by 2020. In 2019, UP laid off 250 employees, about 60% of them in Omaha.

In August, the company installed a new CEO, Jim Vena, who had served as UP’s chief operating officer in 2019-2020, according to The Associated Press reports.

A follow-up report last month foreshadowed Thursday’s announcement, noting then that he had said “he’s not changing from the lean operating principles he honed during four decades at Canadian National railroad.” The report cited weak consumer demand and an uncertain economy as UP reported a 3% drop in volume for third quarter.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare
Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large
Zoning in the City of La Vista has some residents concerned about the potential for industrial...
La Vista residents concerned about industrial land call for zoning changes
Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies

Latest News

Wanted man dies by suicide after standoff in northeast Nebraska
Wednesday Wind Gusts
Chilly Wednesday morning with warmer temps on the way
Robert Banzin, an 85-year-old retired priest, says he can’t believe he fell for a scam that...
Retired priest loses $61,000 of life savings in PayPal scam
Trick-or-treaters still flocked to the sidewalks in Omaha despite nearly record-low...
Omaha trick-or-treaters dress for near record low chills