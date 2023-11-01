We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Things to do: Native American Heritage Month events around Omaha

Native American Heritage Month: drumming and singing keep traditions alive.
Native American Heritage Month: drumming and singing keep traditions alive.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - November is Native American Heritage Month, and colleges and organizations around the Omaha-metro are offering several opportunities to learn more about the contributions of the first Americans.

Metropolitan Community College is planning several lectures, some virtual, to learn more about Native American music and crafts, self-advocacy and education, as well as a Native American perspective on Thanksgiving.

University of Nebraska-Omaha has several events focused on the arts, including beading, and a special screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a new feature film release starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo Dicaprio, at Film Streams Dundee Theater.

Additionally, the State of Nebraska has curated a list of museums, galleries, and attractions as well as ways to learn more about the state’s reservations and their customs.

You can also learn more about the state’s Native American history through the Nebraska Historical Society’s manuscript and photo collections.

The Omaha Public Library also has a list of titles for the month that celebrate the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native Americans.

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs also notes several days throughout the month that will highlight aspects of Native American culture: National Bison Day on Saturday, “Rock Your Mocs” on Nov. 15, Red Shawl Day on Nov. 19 to honor victims of violence against Native women, and Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare
Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Zoning in the City of La Vista has some residents concerned about the potential for industrial...
La Vista residents concerned about industrial land call for zoning changes

Latest News

The 'Embracing Peace' statue will remain at Omaha's Memorial Park through the holiday season.
'Embracing Peace' statue to stay in Omaha until January
The 'Embracing Peace' statue will remain at Omaha's Memorial Park through the holiday season.
‘Embracing Peace’ sculpture to remain in Omaha for holidays and beyond
UNMC construction update from Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold
Trick-or-treaters still flocked to the sidewalks in Omaha despite nearly record-low...
Omaha trick-or-treaters dress for near record low chills