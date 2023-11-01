Things to do: Native American Heritage Month events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - November is Native American Heritage Month, and colleges and organizations around the Omaha-metro are offering several opportunities to learn more about the contributions of the first Americans.

Metropolitan Community College is planning several lectures, some virtual, to learn more about Native American music and crafts, self-advocacy and education, as well as a Native American perspective on Thanksgiving.

University of Nebraska-Omaha has several events focused on the arts, including beading, and a special screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a new feature film release starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo Dicaprio, at Film Streams Dundee Theater.

Additionally, the State of Nebraska has curated a list of museums, galleries, and attractions as well as ways to learn more about the state’s reservations and their customs.

You can also learn more about the state’s Native American history through the Nebraska Historical Society’s manuscript and photo collections.

The Omaha Public Library also has a list of titles for the month that celebrate the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native Americans.

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs also notes several days throughout the month that will highlight aspects of Native American culture: National Bison Day on Saturday, “Rock Your Mocs” on Nov. 15, Red Shawl Day on Nov. 19 to honor victims of violence against Native women, and Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

