We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery releases over 4,000 trout at Iron Horse Park

On Tuesday, over 4,000 trout were released into Iron Horse Lake to restock the low number of...
On Tuesday, over 4,000 trout were released into Iron Horse Lake to restock the low number of fish currently in the lake.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With temperatures beginning to drop, ice fishing season will soon get underway. Iron Horse Park in North Platte received a restock of trout on Wednesday.

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery released over 4,000 trout, making it the first time ever that the lake has seen a restock of fish. The fish were brought in by a truck and were released by a connection of hoses and pipes for the fish to swim down into the lake.

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery also releases over 100,00 rainbow trout a year, along with tiger trout, yellow perch, rock bass, and blue gill. According to fish production manager Julie Fraley, this a great opportunity for people to head out to the lakes to catch the new fish.

“Basically we raise fish for the public to put out and stock in public waters so they will come fishing. A lot of our programs, like with our trout and our urban fishing programs, it gets people who don’t use the big lakes out and go fishing. Grandma and grandpa can take the grandkids down and it’s just a nice feature that we give,” Fraley said.

Iron Horse Park is not the only area in the North Platte area that has received new fish.

“We did stock Birdwood Lake with 4,000 fish two weeks ago. The locals call it Fire Lake so there is now two opportunities to go fishing in the North Platte area. If you want to get into fishing its simple, the tools are simple, they are cheap and easy to find, there are a lot of clubs that will welcome you in and teach you how to do it and a lot of fly fishing clubs will do that,” Fraley said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter

Latest News

Graphic
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash impacting eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd Street
Mild November weather into the middle of the month
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Wonderful weather on the way for the weekend
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs reopens after crash Friday morning
Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L...
Nearly two dozen firearms recovered in south Omaha ‘help an officer’ call