Red flag laws could reduce suicides and mass shootings, but Iowa doesn’t have them

DES MOINES, Iowa - November marks the anniversary of the shooting at the University of Iowa Campus in 1991. A graduate student killed five people before taking his own life. It hits as the mass shooting in Maine has renewed scrutiny on gun laws - especially so-called Red Flag laws.

With the warning signs missed in the Maine mass shooting, we wanted to know what Iowans could do if they thought their loved one was a danger to themselves and others. The answer we found... not much,

22 states have Extreme Risk Protection Orders known as Red Flag Laws. They allow a judge to temporarily suspend someone’s rights to have a gun if they pose a risk to themselves or others.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says, “They have access to firearms and maybe have a history of mental illness or there’s something going on their lives that caused them to reach this level of stress where it’s an actual real potential threat in those scenarios. A judge may be inclined to grant an extreme risk protection order.”

Maybanks stresses under Red Flag laws, that order is only temporary - until a judge deems the threat is gone, but that’s not an option in Iowa.

“We don’t have anything on the books that would allow a family member who is very concerned about their loved one to have a court order their firearms taken away from them to avoid a potential catastrophe,” Maybanks said.

Critics of Red Flag laws point to Illinois. It has a Red Flag Law, yet Chicago struggles with gun violence. But Red Flag Laws are particularly effective against gun suicides. To that end, suicides account for 39 percent of gun deaths in Illinois compared to 78 percent of gun deaths in Iowa.

Democratic State Representative Sami Scheetz says, “These potential laws, or these red flag laws, even if it you know, it’s just giving people or preventing people from accessing a firearm that dramatically increases the chances that they’re going to stay alive.”

Scheetz says he supports passing red flag laws, but acknowledges the legislature may not have the appetite to take the issue up.

“Iowans, culturally support hunting, fishing, and firearms are a big part of our culture here in the state and that’s something we have to respect,” Scheetz said.

We reached out to second amendment advocacy groups, the governor’s office, as well as Republican lawmakers in both chambers of the legislature to get their take on red flag laws, but did not hear back. But Critics also point to the difficulty enforcing Red Flag laws, one of the issues now at the center of the Maine Mass Shooting case

The federal government allows states to enact background checks that are more strict than federal standards. Iowa does not. There’s also no requirement for background checks for gun sales between private parties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.