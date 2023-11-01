We are Local
Omaha woman booked on murder charge in connection to July homicide

Brandy Williams is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Quayvon Walker.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing a murder charge in Omaha.

Brandy Wiliams, 30, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Brandy Williams(Omaha Police Department)

She had previously been arrested on charges of accessory to a felony related to homicide.

On July 15, Omaha police found a man with a gunshot wound near 14th and Pinkney streets. He was identified as 21-year-old Quayvon Walker. He died after being transported to the hospital.

