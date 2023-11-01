Omaha woman booked on murder charge in connection to July homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing a murder charge in Omaha.

Brandy Wiliams, 30, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Brandy Williams (Omaha Police Department)

She had previously been arrested on charges of accessory to a felony related to homicide.

On July 15, Omaha police found a man with a gunshot wound near 14th and Pinkney streets. He was identified as 21-year-old Quayvon Walker. He died after being transported to the hospital.

