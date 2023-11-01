We are Local
Omaha trick-or-treaters dress for near record low chills

Trick-or-treaters still flocked to the sidewalks in Omaha despite nearly record-low temperatures on Halloween night.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Field research in the Omaha metro showed that trick-or-treat festivities went off without a hitch in many neighborhoods.

Windy conditions earlier in the day subsided, as predicted, leaving families off to an early Halloween start primed for a cold but successful night.

Even if the cries of “trick or treat” weren’t overly enthusiastic when temps dipped towards freezing, the kids trudged the happy sidewalks without fail.

Threatening to be one of the coldest Halloweens in metro history, the question of this night was neither trick nor treat.

Parents were asked good-naturedly, what takes priority, costume integrity, or keeping the kids warm?

The answers varied, and despite some cold hands, the hearts were warm when the candy came out.

Of course, none of the trick-or-treaters remember the coldest Halloween night on record in the metro, it was 15 degrees back in 1993 according to the National Weather Service. But some of the parents do remember the year that Halloween was snowed out.

“I remember ‘97, the snowstorm,” one dad said. “That was probably the craziest Halloween I remember.”

“I remember when that snowstorm happened in ‘97,” another reminisced. “I think Halloween got canceled that year, didn’t it?”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

