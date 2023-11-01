We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team announces schedule for inaugural season

Omaha's new pro volleyball team got its official team name Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new professional volleyball team announced the schedule for its inaugural season on Wednesday.

The Omaha Supernovas, coached by Laura “Bird” Kuhn, will host its first match at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at CHI Health Center arena against the Atlanta Vibe.

“The State of Nebraska supports volleyball better than anyone, as evidenced by the 92,000+ that turned out this season for a collegiate match at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium in August, setting a new world record for women’s sporting attendance,” the Supernovas news release states.

The Pro Volleyball Federation team will take on six U.S. teams for its first season: the Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Vegas Pro Volleyball, and San Diego Pro Volleyball. In 2025, the league will expand to include Dallas Pro Volleyball.

The rest of the 2024 season’s schedule is as follows (all times are Central and subject to change):

  • 7 p.m. Jan. 24 against Atlanta
  • 6 p.m. Feb. 3 against San Diego
  • 7 p.m. Feb. 7 against Las Vegas
  • 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Grand Rapids
  • 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Las Vegas
  • 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 against Orlando
  • 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Columbus
  • 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Orlando
  • 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Atlanta
  • 6 p.m. March 9 at Orlando
  • 7 p.m. March 14 against Atlanta
  • 6 p.m. March 16 against Orlando
  • 7 p.m. March 28 against Grand Rapids
  • 6 p.m. March 30 against Las Vegas
  • 9 p.m. April 2 at San Diego
  • 7 p.m. April 4 against Columbus
  • 6 p.m. April 13 at Atlanta
  • 6 p.m. April 20 against San Diego
  • 9 p.m. April 23 at San Diego
  • 7 p.m. April 26 against Grand Rapids
  • 6 p.m. May 4 at Columbus
  • 9 p.m. May 6 at Las Vegas
  • 7 p.m. May 9 against Columbus
  • 4 p.m. May 12 at Grand Rapids

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare
Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Zoning in the City of La Vista has some residents concerned about the potential for industrial...
La Vista residents concerned about industrial land call for zoning changes

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: LB John Bullock Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB John Bullock Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Javin Wright Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Javin Wright Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: Punter Brian Buschini Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: Punter Brian Buschini Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: TE Thomas Fidone II Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)
FULL VIDEO: TE Thomas Fidone II Michigan State Game Week Press Conference (10/31/23)