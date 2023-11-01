Omaha Police searching for felony assault suspect accused of using machete

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are searching for a suspect connected to a felony assault that involved a machete.

Officers responded to the area of S 138th and U streets around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims said an angry acquaintance had come to the house with a machete.

According to police, the suspect damaged a vehicle before assaulting the victims with the machete and fleeing in a white GMC Yukon SUV.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-4 white male, weighing around 200 pounds and last seen in a white tank top and blue jeans.

Medical personnel with the Omaha Fire Department transported one of the victims to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.