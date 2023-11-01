We are Local
Omaha Jewish Community Center reports security incident

The Omaha Jewish Community Center says it received a suspicious substance in the mail...
The Omaha Jewish Community Center says it received a suspicious substance in the mail Wednesday, but determined no threat to be present on campus.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Jewish Community Center of Omaha reported a security situation Wednesday.

According to a press release, the campus received a package in the mail containing a suspicious substance.

The center’s security team worked with local law enforcement and the FBI to secure the campus, and it was determined that there was no threat present.

“We are grateful to our partners in law enforcement for their rapid response and commitment to ensuring the safety of our community,” Jewish Community Relations Executive Director Sharon Brodkey said in an email statement.

The incident comes just days after Jewish leaders in the community met with local authorities to devise a plan for heightened security.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, the safety of Jewish and Muslim Americans has come into focus in recent weeks.

