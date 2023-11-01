Omaha group calling for clarity after off-duty deputy shoots man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday morning, an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was driving to work when he came across a fight at 108th and West Maple Road.

Officials say the deputy called for backup, and the situation escalated, leading to the deputy shooting 27-year-old Daveyon Sherman.

Now, community members are frustrated, and the group Project K.N.O.S.E. is requesting answers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.

“We’re trying to figure out why [the deputy] even pulled the firearm out in the first place,” said Jobina Lloyd with project K.N.O.S.E on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Wagner, who leads the public safety group, called the meeting after hearing concerns from community members and witnesses to the shooting.

They want to know why Sherman was shot. His girlfriend, Hamadi, who was there and witness to the shooting, said Sherman wasn’t armed.

“[He] had his hands out like this, so you could tell he was not armed,” Hamadi said. “The only things he had in his pocket were his phone and a lighter. He was shot for no reason. He was shot for absolutely no reason. That officer could’ve pulled out anything else, a taser gun at that. He could’ve pulled out anything else but most importantly, he, as an officer, could’ve de-escalated the whole thing.”

That’s the group’s biggest concern.

“I stop fights all the time, that’s what we do, project K.N.O.S.E, we do patrols and we stop fights, all the time,” Wagner said. “Never once in my mind have I thought about I need to use deadly force to break up this fight. Never.”

When asked if Sherman was armed, Sheriff Aaron Hanson offered this:

“We’re not going to discuss that at this time, but I can tell you that is something that will be discussed in great detail when we give the comprehensive explanation to the media and the public,” he said Tuesday.

Hanson said they’re still gathering all the information they can about the seconds leading up to the shooting.

“The sheriff’s office isn’t looking for a justification, we’re looking for the facts, and we’re going to let the facts lead us in a direction that helps determine if in fact there’s justification or not,” Hanson said.

Hamadi also said the off-duty deputy never made it clear to anyone who he was.

“We didn’t know who he was, we just thought he was a random white person that pulled up on us like any other one that did,” Hamadi said. “The officer did not once state a name that he was a sheriff. He was in a regular car, he wasn’t in a police car so we didn’t think to know that he was even an officer.”

Hanson said they’re reviewing evidence to determine whether the deputy identified himself.

“That is one of the things that we are going to ascertain and be able to report to you in the comprehensive final report about that fact if the deputy advised and identified himself as a peace officer, we will advise you of such and probably share with you audio or video evidence to that effect,” Hanson said.

Hanson says law enforcement training calls for immediate identification.

“Definitely our training would dictate that an officer, whether you’re on duty or off duty, will identify yourself clearly that you are a peace officer, police officer, deputy,” Hanson said, “So that is something that is not only routine in this industry, but something that per policy and training the sheriff’s office and any other law enforcement agency would promote and make as a standard.”

The group is calling for more transparency from local law enforcement.

“Every time something happens, we always have to wait. We’re tired of you shooting our black boys and black men we’re tired of y’all beating them up and us waiting for some type of accountability,” Lloyd said. “We always seem to have to go public and say, ‘Hey this is what we want, we want answers to the questions that we have.’”

Hanson emphasized that these investigations take time.

“Any time we have an incident like this happen, it’s going to be emotional,” Hanson said. “These investigations are complex, we try to get them done as quickly as can but we don’t want to compromise quality for speed because we have to get them right.”

The group is wondering why the name of the sheriff’s deputy still hasn’t been released.

“We always have to have a meeting to hold somebody accountable for their wrong actions, and we’re tired of that. Y’all should come out just as transparent as y’all release the boy’s name, y’all should’ve released [the deputy’s] name,” Lloyd said.

Hanson said the sheriff’s office has been transparent from the start of the incident on Saturday. He also said there’s a reason why the deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

“I can tell you that I am personally aware of some statements that have been made on social media which have caused me concern,” he said. “The deputy’s identity will be shared, very likely this week, we do hope to have a comprehensive explanation of the events surrounding Saturday morning and that will include the identity of the involved deputy.”

K.N.O.S.E leaders also claimed that neither the Omaha Police nor the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had interviewed witnesses or those directly involved in Saturday morning’s incident, including Sherman’s girlfriend, Hamadi, who spoke with the press Tuesday.

Sheriff Hanson’s statement Tuesday suggests otherwise.

“Every individual who was in Mr. Sherman’s vehicle that morning was transported for a video and audio-taped interview,” Hanson said. “Whether or not they engaged in that interview was their own personal decision, but I can tell you that interviews were concluded with multiple individuals that were in the vehicle that morning.”

Hanson also confirmed with 6 News that Hamadi was inside Sherman’s car that morning.

The investigation into the incident will be completed and presented to the Douglas County attorney in the coming days for their final determination, Hanson said Tuesday.

They also hope to release a comprehensive report about the incident to the media and public in the next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.