North Omaha, rural Nebraska communities bridging divide to work on common issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It all started when UNO professor and North Omaha activist Preston Love, Jr. wrote an open letter to rural Nebraska communities, calling for all Nebraskans to come together.

From there, community leaders in North Omaha said they started talking to those in McCook, Ogallala, and Imperial.

“It really was geared towards tearing down any sort of barriers or misconceptions that there might be,” Imperial Community Foundation Fund co-chair Tyler Pribbeno said.

Between November 2022 and March 2023, residents visited each other’s communities and stayed in each other’s homes, learning just how much they have in common.

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor T. Michael Williams was a part of the cultural exchange.

“It’s a challenge to keep young people in our communities—it doesn’t matter, urban or rural,” Williams said. “Economic development is critical.”

He said in addition to shared concerns over jobs and education, Nebraska’s urban and rural areas both want to improve access to government programs.

“Because we know each other, if there’s a need out in McCook, we can help be part of the solution,” said Williams. “If there’s a need in North Omaha, McCook or Imperial or Ogallala can help be part of a solution.”

Williams said when people get to know each other and have the same interests, it can impact legislation and how cities operate.

“There is some agreement about what’s good for students and what’s good for schools, so maybe we get a senator to draft a bill,” said Williams.

While they said there’s nothing like that in the works yet, both sides want to continue meeting and working together.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there is a potential down the road for legislation that benefits both sides of the state,” Pribbeno said.

All for the sake of helping each other improve their lives.

Both men said if there’s anything people can take from this story, it’s to be open to meeting people you don’t know and that we all have value and something to contribute.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.