We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The cat taken from a front porch in Omaha was a calico cat like this one.
Omaha authorities offering $1,000 reward for information about cat theft
Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery

Latest News

The investigation is still ongoing into a shooting that involved a Douglas County Sheriff's...
Investigation advances in Omaha deputy-involved shooting
The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious disease expert will step down from his...
UNMC chief stepping down
The Omaha City Council passed an ordinance to ban ghost guns Tuesday.
Omaha City Council votes to approve ban on 'ghost guns'
The plans for both the old and new Douglas County Youth Center will run simultaneously, the...
Plans for Douglas County's old, new youth centers to run simultaneously
A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for UNMC's new CORE building.
University of Nebraska Medical Center breaks ground on new building