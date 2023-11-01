We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Newlyweds hold reception at Waffle House

The couple made the groom's favorite restaurant the site of special memories.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – One Tennessee couple recently spent their wedding reception not sipping champagne but enjoying heart-shaped hash browns scattered and covered with love, WSMV reports.

Eli Holbrook and Mary Cate Hedge exchanged their vows to be married on Oct. 29 on a family farm. After the ceremony, Hedge surprised her husband, a Marine veteran, with a wedding reception at his favorite restaurant: Waffle House. That’s where Holbrook enjoyed his first meal after returning home from deployment in Japan.

Photos taken by Jessica Hamblen with Life Through A Lens show the chefs at Waffle House preparing crispy hashbrowns in the shape of a heart for the newlyweds. The couple fed them to each other as their family smiled back at them. The couple also toasted using Waffle House mugs and posed for reception photos wearing Waffle House hats and name tags that read: “Mr. Holbrook and Mrs. Holbrook.”

A cook at Waffle House makes heart-shaped hashbrowns.
A cook at Waffle House makes heart-shaped hashbrowns.(J HAMBLEN HUFF | Jessica Hamblen/Life Through A Lens)

“We’re doing it as minimally as possible while still giving them the wedding experience,” Hedge’s mom said, adding the couple is saving up for their first house. “(Eli) had always joked he wished Waffle House would cater their reception. I was blown away. It was the cleanest Waffle House I’ve ever been to. They cleared off a spot for them to do their first dance. It was amazing. They truly made this reception the best.”

The couple met at Wilson Central High School and graduated in 2016. Mary Cate is now a personal banker and Eli is a welder. They are currently on their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“Honestly, it just felt like we were at home (at Waffle House)” Hedge said. “Weddings hold so much pressure, but doing it like that, we were just filled in a room with all of our family. We just got to enjoy the moment as a married couple for the first time.”

The Holbrooks feed each other hashbrowns at their wedding reception.
The Holbrooks feed each other hashbrowns at their wedding reception.(J HAMBLEN HUFF | Jessica Hamblen with Life Through A Lens)

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The raccoon-friendly Alpine Inn is keeping a close eye on their critter friends amid the...
Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare
Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large
Zoning in the City of La Vista has some residents concerned about the potential for industrial...
La Vista residents concerned about industrial land call for zoning changes
Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
FILE - Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier" in Los Angeles on rApril 16, 2023. Cher's...
Cher set to star in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1,...
The Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in the ‘Trump too small’ case