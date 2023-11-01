Nebraska lawmakers hear testimony on state’s COVID-19 response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the business world, it’s known as a “post-mortem”: A company turns the focus onto itself to learn what worked and what didn’t after a major project.

It’s all about lessons learned.

On Wednesday, a legislative committee wanted to know how Nebraska, as a state, handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

For three hours, the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee invited people to testify about how effective Nebraska’s response was to COVID-19.

The point: Figure out what needs improving now, just in case there’s a Pandemic 2.0 one day.

“My idea is to create a source of institutional knowledge for future policy makers if a crisis arises in the future,” said State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.

From getting personal protective gear to keeping nurses around, from messaging to mandates, lawmakers took a deep dive to see what could be done from a Legislative angle to make things better.

“The pandemic obviously changed the practice of medicine and how we define care — in some ways temporarily, but also in ways that are likely here to stay,” said Dr. John Trapp with the Nebraska Medical Association.

Lawmakers know we can learn a lot from history, even from a couple years ago. But sometimes human nature is another thing.

While there’s not a clear timeline, lawmakers plan to create a document regarding what worked and what didn’t when it came to Nebraska’s response to the pandemic.

