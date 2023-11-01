Nebraska DHHS long-term care director resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A director within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services stepped down Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Kevin Bagley, the department’s Director of Medical and Long-Term Care.

“I have been impressed by Director Bagley’s dedication to serving Nebraska’s most vulnerable,” said DHHS CEO Steve Corsi. “I appreciate Kevin’s three years of service at DHHS and wish him the best on his next endeavor. DHHS will continue to build on his successes and accomplishments.”

Matt Ahern has been appointed by the governor to serve as interim director for the MLTC division starting Dec. 1 while a search for a permanent director is conducted.

