Motorist assist program reintroduced in Omaha

A new motorist assist program was introduced in Omaha on Wednesday.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in about three years, the Nebraska Motorist Assist Program is back on the road.

The program ended in 2020 when a volunteer, John Holcomb, was hit by a vehicle and killed while picking up debris from a highway.

Now, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has contracted those duties to Auto Base.

Auto Base will put three well-equipped vehicles on Omaha metro area highways and offer free help for motorists in trouble on the road

“This program acts as a force multiplier,” said Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Greg Miller. “This doesn’t change the way the Nebraska State Patrol patrol will do business. [We] will still take calls and send troopers out there. This only acts as a force multiplier to put more eyes and assistance out on the roadways.

Wednesday marked the first day Auto Base’s trucks were on the road in the metro.

Anyone in need of roadside assistance can call the Nebraska Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center at 402-331-5997.

