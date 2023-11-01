EXPLAINER: Why does fall seem so short?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s that time of year again when meteorologists often face questions like: “Where did Fall go quickly? or “Why is fall so short?” and of course the ever-popular “Why did we skip straight from Summer to Winter?” If you’ve felt like Fall just skips by way too quickly... believe it or not, you may be on to something.

To dig into this idea, I broke down a list of every high temperature recorded in Omaha (the numbers go back to 1871!) and counted up every time temperatures fell into certain 5-degree ranges. Don’t worry, I used a spreadsheet to count it all up rather than by hand!

Omaha's High Temperatures (WOWT)

I arranged all of those high temperatures into groups of 5 from 0 to 100 degrees. Anything 0 or under stayed in the 0 group, while anything over 100 stayed in the 100 group to make things a bit easier.

The data showed that we spend a lot of time with temperatures above 75, and below 50, the thresholds I set for summer-like and winter-like weather. Anything in-between I considered to be “comfortable” spring or fall-like weather.

Summer vs Winter Days (WOWT)

It turns out we actually spend about a third of the year below 50 degrees, or roughly 119 days. On the other hand, we spend a little more than a third of the year above 75 degrees, that comes out to a little over 130 days. That’s the good news here for all you summer lovers, the majority of the days of the year are typically on the warm side!

Fall and Spring Temperatures (WOWT)

That last group of temperatures, the ones in the middle that we typically consider to be nice days, wound up being the smallest group. We spend a little less than a third of the year, or about 115 days with high temperatures between 50 and 75 degrees. That doesn’t sound too bad, but you have to consider that the range is split between both Spring and Fall. While the calculation doesn’t actually account for where in the year the high temperatures occurred, it still shows that we wind up with a little over 50 days each of spring-like or fall-like weather. Less than half the length of the typical Summer or Winter!

Comparing Summer and Fall (WOWT)

So if you feel like Fall just goes by too quickly, you’re probably right!

