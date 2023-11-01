‘Embracing Peace’ sculpture to remain in Omaha for holidays and beyond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bill Rizer was very emotional as he saw the massive statue called “Embracing Peace” for the first time at Memorial Park in Omaha.

“I hadn’t been here and I thought I’d snap a picture. I’ve got a son who’s a retired Colonel in the Air Force. I was going to send that to him, " said Rizer.

It’s a 25-foot, 35,000-pound sculpture celebrating victory in World War II. A Navy sailor instinctively kissed a woman in a nurse’s uniform in August of 1945 on Victory Day, in Times Square, New York.

The iconic photo became symbolic of the end of the war and jubilation at home.

The statue is one of just four in the entire world. It traveled to Omaha last April from the Seward Johnson Atelier Institute of Sculpture in New Jersey.

Johnson designed the art piece based on the photo. The Omaha Parks Foundation wanted this traveling statue to mark Memorial Park’s 75th anniversary.

It was slated to leave in mid-November just after Veterans Day. The Executive Director of the Omaha Parks Foundation met 6 News at the park and revealed that we now have permission to keep it until early 2024.

“So, it will actually be departing in January and so it will be part of the Veterans Day activities in November, Veterans Shine On, December, and January before it departs, and we’re actually pretty excited to see what it looks like in winter, " said Tiffany Regan.

Executive Director Tiffany Regan says the massive sculpture and what it represents has been a huge hit here in Omaha, both for people who live here and others who have come from out of town.

Kerri Kelly and her father-in-law, from Omaha, were gazing at it and taking pictures.

“It’s beautiful,” said Kerry Kelly. “This is his first time seeing it so definitely something everybody in Omaha should take a look at.”

Pat Kelly said it makes him think of his two uncles who served in the U.S. Navy.

Now, this replica and Omaha’s brush with history will be here a bit longer.

