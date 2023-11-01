Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in weekend shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy involved in a disturbance over the weekend that escalated into a shooting.

Deputy Kevin Clark, who has been on the force with DCSO for five years, was identified Wednesday — two days after officials said he had been interviewed by investigators — in a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was put on administrative leave following the shooting.

“Deputy Clark has no history of discipline with DCSO. Per DCSO policy, Deputy Clark remains on administrative status during both the criminal and internal investigations of this incident,” the DCSO news release states.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also presented Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine with their preliminary findings on Wednesday, and said they would provide a more detailed account of the incident soon.

“With the ultimate approval of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, DCSO has the intent to provide a comprehensive overview of the facts and findings to the public as soon as possible,” the DCSO release states.

The public has been pressing the Sheriff’s Office for more details about Saturday’s altercation, telling 6 News on Tuesday that they were confused about why the deputy used his weapon in the incident when witnesses said the man he shot wasn’t armed.

DCSO said they interviewed the shooting victim, 27-year-old Daveyon Sherman, on Tuesday. They said he has multiple active warrants for his arrest, all of them predating Saturday’s incident.

Daveyon Sherman, 27 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office has told 6 News that an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was in the area of 108th Street and West Maple Road, on his way to begin his shift at the DCSO Law Enforcement Center at 156th and Maple, just before 5 a.m. The deputy encountered a fight disturbance at the intersection and asked Douglas County Dispatch to send on-duty personnel to assist.

DCSO has said Sherman will be booked on the following charges following his release from the hospital: third-degree domestic assault, domestic assault by threatening an intimate partner, theft by shoplifting up to $500, driving under suspension, giving false information, failure to use a turn signal, property damage, and disorderly conduct.

