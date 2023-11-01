We are Local
Chilly Wednesday morning with warmer temps on the way

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s for our first day of November.

Be ready for a chilly step out of the door today!

Thankfully, we will get some help today in the form of a south wind that will get stronger as the morning goes on.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

That will start bringing some warmer air into the area with highs ending up in the low 50s.

Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast
Wednesday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

Some clouds will drift through during the afternoon but those will not prevent it from being a solid close to the day.

The next few days also look solid with highs in the 50s Thursday and the low 60s on Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Both days will be partly cloudy.

We look to stay dry through the weekend as well with temps staying a bit above average.

Sunday even has the potential to get us into the mid 60s!

The second half of the 10 Day Forecast does bring us back to earth a little bit with more cloud cover, some spotty light showers possible and highs hovering close to 50 degrees.

